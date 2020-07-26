China's Industrial Profits Rise Sharply in June

BEIJING--Earnings at China's large industrial companies in June rose at the strongest pace for more than a year, as improving production and falling raw material prices boosted profitability amid China's economic recovery.

China's industrial profits surged 11.5% from a year earlier in June, nearly doubling the 6.0% increase in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

June's increase marks the strongest monthly profit gain since March 2019, when profits jumped 13.9%, according to Wind, a financial information provider.

The profit surge last month was mainly boosted by the steel and non-ferrous metal sectors, which reported profit gains of 35.3% and 24.1%, respectively, reversing declines of 50.5% and 49.3% reported for May, The statistics bureau said.

Last month, large industrial companies reported the first drop in costs for the first time this year, reflecting a moderating cost burden on company operations, the statistics bureau said.

Meanwhile, easing industrial-price deflation pressure also helped. China's producer price index, a gauge of factory gate prices, decreased 3.0% in June, compared with May's 3.7% decrease, official data showed earlier.

In the first half of this year, however, China's industrial profits still declined 12.8%.

Despite improving profits in June, Chinese industrial companies still face uncertainties from sluggish demand and the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics bureau said.

