China's Jan-Sept yuan-denominated exports +6.5 percent year-on-year, imports +14.1 percent

10/12/2018 | 04:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in the first three quarters rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

Yuan-denominated imports rose 14.1 percent over the same period, resulting in a trade surplus of 1.44 trillion yuan ($208.72 billion).

The world's largest trading nation got off to a strong start this year, but the outlook is being clouded by the escalating trade dispute with the United States and cooling domestic demand.

The United States and China imposed new tit-for-tat tariffs against each other's goods in late September.

China's exports have been surprising resilient to several rounds of tariff impositions so far, possibly because companies rushed out shipments before the stiffer U.S. duties go into force. However, factories have been reporting shrinking export orders for several months.

The General Administration of Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

