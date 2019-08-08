China's July PPI falls for first time in three years

The producer price index (PPI), one gauge of corporate profitability, fell 0.3% in July from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, the first contraction since August 2016 and more than analysts had expected.

Analyst polled by Reuters had expected the index to slip 0.1% in July, after a flat reading of 0.0% in June.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since February 2018, and slightly more than expected. Analysts had forecast consumer inflation would remain steady at 2.7% from June.

