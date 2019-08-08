Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's July PPI falls for first time in three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman selects vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices fell in July for the first time in nearly three years, official data showed on Friday, adding to growing worries of deflationary risks in the economy as demand weakens at home and abroad in the face of mounting U.S. trade pressure.

The producer price index (PPI), one gauge of corporate profitability, fell 0.3% in July from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, the first contraction since August 2016 and more than analysts had expected.

Analyst polled by Reuters had expected the index to slip 0.1% in July, after a flat reading of 0.0% in June.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since February 2018, and slightly more than expected. Analysts had forecast consumer inflation would remain steady at 2.7% from June.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign trade set to improve in second half
PU
10:17pChina July CPI +2.8% on Year, Supported by Higher Food Prices
DJ
10:06pChina's July PPI falls for first time in three years
RE
10:04pBroadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
RE
10:03pTesla owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
RE
10:02pSEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance
RE
10:01pJP Morgan unit 'forgives' credit card debt of Canadian customers
RE
09:53pCBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
RE
09:53pFacebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
RE
09:48pChina lowers yuan mid-point to fresh 11-year low, but higher than forecasts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5WYNN RESORTS : CORRECTION: Wynn Resorts security head spying story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group