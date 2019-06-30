Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's June factory activity contracts more than expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 12:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee works at the Maanshan steel and iron factory in Hefei

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank more than expected in June, an official survey showed on Sunday, highlighting the need for more economic stimulus as U.S. trade tariffs ramped up pressure on the world's second-largest economy.

The weak manufacturing readings are likely to cast a shadow over the apparent progress U.S. and Chinese leaders made in Japan over the weekend in restarting their troubled talks over tariffs amid a costly trade war.

The indicators will also spark concerns about stalling growth in China and the risk of a global recession, despite slightly better-than-expected export and industrial profits data in May.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.4 in June, unchanged from the previous month and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 49.5.

Many economists still expect the economy to face strong headwinds in the coming months as domestic demand falters and external risks rise.

In June, China's factory output growth slowed, with the subindex falling to 51.3 from 51.7 in May while the contraction in total new orders accelerated to 49.6 from 49.8.

Export orders extended their decline with the sub-index falling to 46.3 from May's 46.5, suggesting a further weakening in global demand.

While China's exporters are feeling the pinch, Sunday's data showed import orders also worsened, reflecting softening demand at home despite a flurry of growth-supporting measures rolled out earlier this year.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's held ice-breaking talks in Japan on Saturday. However, Chinese state media warned on Sunday Beijing and Washington will likely face a long road before the two countries could reach a deal.

Analysts at Nomura expect any gains achieved on a temporary trade deal between China and the United States would prove fleeting with a renewed escalation likely further down the road.

Trump has already imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods and is threatening to extend those to another $300 billion, which would effectively cover all of China's exports to the United States. China has retaliated with tariffs on U.S. imports.

To deal with the economic challenges, policymakers have released a range of stimulus and are expected to launch more. Premier Li Keqiang last week pledged to cut real interest rates on financing for small and micro firms.

    Manufacturers continued to cut jobs in June, with the employment sub-index falling to 46.9, compared with 47.0 in May, when it hit the lowest level seen since March 2009.

An official business survey showed activity in China's services sector held firm in June despite growing pressure on the broader economy from tougher U.S. trade measures, with the official reading at 54.2 in June from 54.3 in May.

Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to pick up the slack as it tries to shift the economy away from a dependence on heavy industry and manufacturing exports.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Yilei Sun; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34aChina Relaxes Some Restrictions on Foreign Investment
DJ
12:29aChina eases foreign investment curbs amid cooling trade tensions
RE
12:28aChina's June factory activity contracts more than expected
RE
12:18aChina's June factory activity contracts more than expected
RE
06/29Japan's Abe offers Saudi crown prince help in reducing oil dependency
RE
06/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Consumers' rising demand drives e-commerce imports
PU
06/29Motel 6 hotel chain to settle lawsuit over sharing guest lists with ICE
RE
06/29China's Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Shows Slower Growth
DJ
06/29China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
RE
06/29China's Factory Activity Contracts for Second Straight Month in June
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
2China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
3President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China
4Japan's Abe offers Saudi crown prince help in reducing oil dependency
5FEDEX CORPORATION : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds FedEx Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Se..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About