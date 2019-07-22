Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's June gasoline exports rise as new mega plant hits full runs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 11:20pm EDT
The current price of gasoline is shown on a gas station sign in Encinitas

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's gasoline and diesel exports rose in June from a month earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as a domestic fuel glut encourages state refiners to sell cargoes abroad.

Gasoline shipments hit 1 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, up from 850,000 tonnes in May but below 1.18 million tonnes in June last year.

The rise in overseas sales came as private firm Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd marketed its first cargoes in an already over-supplied domestic market after ramping up output at its new 400,000 barrels per day refinery to full rates in late May.

Diesel exports were 2.07 million tonnes, up from 1.24 million tonnes in May and 1.61 million tonnes a year ago.

June shipments eased from a record high in March of 2.71 million tonnes.

Monthly trade data also showed exports of jet kerosene were 1.24 million tonnes, up from 1.01 million tonnes a year earlier but down on May's 1.49 million tonnes.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in June were 4.53 million tonnes, up from May's 4.43 million tonnes, the customs data showed. That was up 14.9% from a year earlier.

LNG imports for the first six months of 2019 rose 19.3% from a year earlier to 28.37 million tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30pHopes of ECB, Fed rate cuts boost global stocks, British pound sags
RE
11:24pBad driving leads to $140 million drug bust in Sydney
RE
11:20pChina's June gasoline exports rise as new mega plant hits full runs
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11pHopes of ECB, Fed rate cuts boost stocks, British pound sags
RE
11:06pChina launches anti-dumping probe on U.S. propanol - ministry
RE
10:54pHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes jobs as trade ban bites
RE
10:52pHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes jobs as trade ban bites
RE
10:37pJAPAN FINANCE MINISTER ASO : Government gained public trust for tax hike with election win
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
4RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
5COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the M..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group