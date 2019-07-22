China's June gasoline exports rise as new mega plant hits full runs

Gasoline shipments hit 1 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, up from 850,000 tonnes in May but below 1.18 million tonnes in June last year.

The rise in overseas sales came as private firm Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd marketed its first cargoes in an already over-supplied domestic market after ramping up output at its new 400,000 barrels per day refinery to full rates in late May.

Diesel exports were 2.07 million tonnes, up from 1.24 million tonnes in May and 1.61 million tonnes a year ago.

June shipments eased from a record high in March of 2.71 million tonnes.

Monthly trade data also showed exports of jet kerosene were 1.24 million tonnes, up from 1.01 million tonnes a year earlier but down on May's 1.49 million tonnes.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in June were 4.53 million tonnes, up from May's 4.43 million tonnes, the customs data showed. That was up 14.9% from a year earlier.

LNG imports for the first six months of 2019 rose 19.3% from a year earlier to 28.37 million tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; editing by Richard Pullin)