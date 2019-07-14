Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's June home prices rise 0.6% from May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 09:48pm EDT
Apartment blocks and office buildings are seen in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new home prices grew 0.6% month-on-month in June, slowing from a 0.7% uptick in May, Reuters calculated from official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Monday.

On a yearly basis, average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 10.3% in June, compared with a 10.7% gain in May.

A slew of government curbs and a slowing economy have weighed on the property market, but renewed fears that prices may heat up due to looser credit conditions have prompted policymakers to recently clamp down on speculative buying.

Beijing has tightened the screws over property developers' financing channels while some local governments have also raised the bar for purchases to prevent speculation.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pINSTANT VIEW : China second quarter GDP rises 6.2% year-on-year, slowest in at least 27 years
RE
11:26pChina home price growth cools in June, but investment quickens
RE
11:17pOil prices edge lower as China's GDP growth slows
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Shorter negative lists in mining sector get thumbs up
PU
11:13pChina says first-half growth sets good foundation for hitting 2019 GDP target
RE
11:03pChina's first half pork output falls 5.5% to 24.7 million tonnes
RE
11:00pHUAWEI PLANS EXTENSIVE LAYOFFS AT ITS U.S. OPERATIONS : Wsj
RE
10:58pChina June industrial output up 6.3% year-on-year, beats forecasts, retail sales up 9.8%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says
5SOFTOMOTIVE : Study Reveals Why Engaging Employees Early in RPA Is Good for Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About