Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 12:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: School and residential buildings under construction are seen at Yanan New Zone

China's real estate investment grew faster in June than May helped by more robust construction activity and easier credit, as policymakers focused on getting the economy back on its feet after the coronavirus outbreak.

The property market has gained momentum in recent months supported by policy stimulus and as travel curbs to halt the spread of the coronavirus were lifted in most regions.

Some analysts expect the market to keep improving in the second half as infections fall, while others say a sustainable rebound may still be sometime away as consumer confidence remains soft and Beijing continues to crack down on speculation.

Real estate investment in June rose 8.5% on year, compared with 8.1% growth in May, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Thursday.

For January-to-June, property investment returned to growth for the first time this year, rising 1.9%, better than a 0.3% fall in the first five months.

That comes as new construction starts measured by floor area increased 8.9% last month, compared with May's 2.5% uptick.

"May and June's data have shown the impact of the epidemic on real estate has passed, and the market will continue to heat up," said Zhang Dawei, a Beijing-based analyst with property agency Centaline.

Funds raised by China's property developers still fell 1.9% in January-June, but narrowed from a 6.1% drop for the first five months.

However, property sales by floor area rose less in June with an increase of 2.1%, down from 9.7% growth in May, according to Reuters calculations.

Property prices also showed signs of recovery.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.6% in June from the prior month, quickening from 0.5% growth in May, Reuters calculations based on NBS data showed.

It was the fastest pace since July 2019, with more cities registering higher prices from the previous month. On an annual basis, home prices expanded 4.9% in June, matching that in May.

While the government has refrained from strong easing in the property market, measures to boost credit and cut interest rates have seen a rebound in mortgages and consumer loans.

Centaline's Zhang said looser credit and easier access to obtaining residency - which helps out-of-towners get around purchase curbs - were largely behind the recovery.

Major cities including Hangzhou, Ningbo and Shenzhen imposed new restrictions on property transactions this month to arrest sharp price rises and curb speculation.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Huizhong Wu, Roxanne Liu and Colin Qian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aAmericans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study
RE
12:42aDelayed tax day to bring revenue lift to cash-strapped U.S. states
RE
12:38aU.s. customs issues detention order on imports of goods made by malaysia's top glove corp units suspected of using forced labour
RE
12:36aChina's June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up
RE
12:31aIMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk
RE
12:31aThai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up
RE
12:31aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : FSDF Financial Statements 2019 2020
PU
12:27aJapan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo
RE
12:23aWheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses
RE
12:21aTHE NEXT PHASE OF THE CRISIS : Further Action Needed for a Resilient Recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : TOP GLOVE BHD : U.S. Customs places detention order on imports of goods made by M..
2SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Delivers 115kV XLPE Triplex Cable and Comp..
3MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. : MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC :. Announces NeuroPharm Inc. Commences PTSD C..
4INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
5THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED : IT stocks lift Sensex, Nifty as virus cases near a million
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group