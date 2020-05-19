Log in
China's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but tops estimates

05/19/2020 | 09:03pm EDT
An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers (PCs), posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it could benefit from the "new normal" of working from home.

"This trend is not only leading to a growth in PCs and smart devices, but also in the supporting data centres and infrastructure to power faster networks and digital consumption," said Lenovo in a statement.

Lenovo reported a 64% slump in net profit for its fourth quarter, ended March 31, to $43 million due to disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis, beating an average estimate of $7.49 million by seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data. The Chinese company had reported a net profit of $118 million in the year-ago period.

Lenovo's fourth-quarter revenue dropped 9.7% to $10.6 billion (8.6 billion pounds) from a year earlier.

Worldwide shipments of personal computers declined 12.3% in the first quarter of 2020, the sharpest fall since 2013 due to the pandemic, research firm Gartner said last month.

Lenovo took a 24.4% market share in PCs during the quarter, ahead of rivals HP Inc and Dell Inc, it said.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GARTNER INC -2.86% 115.4 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
HP INC. 3.78% 16.73 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 1.15% 4.38 End-of-day quote.-16.25%
