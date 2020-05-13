China's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in Q1, Says PBOC

BEIJING--China's overall leverage ratio increased substantially in the first quarter as Beijing eased monetary policy to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's central bank said.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement late Tuesday that the government has prioritized supporting economic growth in the first quarter, adding that growth recovery could help stabilize the overall leverage ratio. The central bank said the leverage rebound would be temporary and has helped businesses to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

China has managed to stabilize its leverage ratio since 2017 and reduced the ratio in 2018 when total debt accounted for 249% of the country's gross domestic product, according to data from the PBOC. The ratio rose 5.7 percentage points in 2019, the PBOC said, without giving details on the first-quarter debt level.

Soured loans at China's banking system increased by CNY198.6 billion to CNY2.61 trillion at the end of March, accounting for 1.91% of total loans, data from the banking regulator showed Tuesday. The bad-loan ratio was the highest in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, China's State Council said Tuesday that it would move to expand domestic demand, accelerate the launching of major infrastructure projects and boost private investment. It also called for increased consumer spending and asked financial institutions to provide more support to businesses and individuals.

