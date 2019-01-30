China's Manufacturing Remains Listless, if Slightly Improved -- Update

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity remained weak in January, if slightly improved, with soft domestic demand dragging down Beijing's efforts to arrest an economic slowdown.

After falling for four straight months, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose a tick to 49.5, from 49.4 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The January reading beat economists' expectations. Even so, the gauge showed that China's critical manufacturing sector appears anemic, with the index below the 50 mark that signals a contraction for the second month in a row.

Several data points in recent months have depicted the world's second-largest economy as entering a sharp slowdown, hampered by surprisingly sluggish demand from consumers and businesses.

Some economists and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which conducts the purchasing managers survey along with the statistics bureau, said January's reading would have been worse without recent government policies to support growth.

"At best, we can say the situation didn't further deteriorate," said Zhang Yiping, an economist with China Merchants Securities.

Chinese authorities have stepped up efforts in recent months to bolster growth by pumping more funds into the financial system, providing tax breaks to small businesses and accelerating rail, airport and other infrastructure projects.

Getting a bead on the shape of China's economy at the start of the year is tricky, given the long Lunar New Year holiday. As this year's holiday falls in early February, some factories with few orders let their largely migrant labor force go home early.

In the purchasing managers' survey, the subindex for new orders edged down to 49.6 from 49.7 in December, suggesting weakness ahead. A new export subindex, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods, increased to 46.9 from 46.6, while the subindex for production edged up to 50.9 from 50.8 in December.

Zhang Zhancuo, general manager of a hardware factory in the northern industrial city of Tangshan, said orders from his domestic clients--large local wholesalers--are dwindling because of the softening property market.

"Our domestic sales have been weak because our clients are all struggling," said Mr. Zhang, who also exports to the U.S. and other markets. He said he is counting on increased external demand to offset a sluggish domestic demand this year.

Companies including Apple and Caterpillar have sounded warnings about Chinese demand; even Alibaba Group Holding saw its revenues in the latest quarter swell 41%, the slackest pace of growth in nearly three years.

Given sluggish domestic demand and a global economy that is also slowing, the outlook for China's factories is challenging, said Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie.

"The rebound in the index could be short-lived," Mr. Hu said. He cited rising concerns over industrial deflation and predicted that the producer-price index, a gauge of factory-gate prices, would show deflation in the second quarter. If that happens, he said, the central bank would need to reduce market rates to stoke demand.

The index is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors. An index for nonmanufacturing sectors, also released Thursday, rose to 54.7 in January from December's 53.8, mainly due to a still robust construction activity.

Persisting troubles in the economy are putting Beijing under pressure to cut a deal with Washington to resolve the trade dispute that has seen each side place punitive tariffs on products accounting for 60% of their trade. Cabinet-level delegations from the U.S. and China resumed trade negotiations this week, though the two sides remain divided, particularly over Chinese government policies the U.S. says disadvantage foreign businesses.

