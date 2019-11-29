Log in
China's Manufacturing Resumes Growth, Ending Six Months of Decline

11/29/2019 | 08:56pm EST

BEIJING -- Activity in China's factories resumed its expansion in November, ending six months of contraction, as both domestic and external demand showed signs of improvement.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.2 in November, from 49.3 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

It was the first time in seven months that the key gauge of manufacturing activity stood above 50, which separates expansion from contraction.

The reading was higher than the median forecast of 49.5 from 11 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

A subindex of production jumped to 52.6 in November, compared with 50.8 in October. Total new orders climbed to 51.3, from 49.6, with new export orders rising to 48.8, from 47 in October, and import orders improving to 49.8, from 46.9.

China's nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Saturday, increased to 54.4 in November, compared with 52.8 in October.

--Grace Zhu

