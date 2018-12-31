Log in
China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts

12/31/2018 | 06:11am CET

BEIJING--China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with an official measure of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years and pointing to gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index unexpectedly fell to 49.4 in December from 50.0 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. The result was the lowest since February 2016 and fell short of the forecasts of many economists, who predicted a reading of 50--the line between expansion and contraction.

Weakness in factory activity adds to a growing pile of indicators showing a Chinese economy that is struggling with anemic demand at home and with the effects of a global slowdown and the protracted trade fight with the U.S.

"Downward pressure of market demand further increased as companies' expectations became more cautious," said Zhao Qinghe, an economist with China's statistics bureau.

Chinese leaders, caught off guard this fall by the deceleration, are trying to arrest the slowdown. At an annual economic policy meeting two weeks ago, they pledged more tax cuts and other support measures while easing off a campaign to hold back debt that was a top priority the past two years.

In a follow-up, China's legislature said over the weekend that it will allow local governments to issue bonds without having to wait for the approval of the annual fiscal budget in March 2019. That should allow some infrastructure and other projects to move ahead, boosting employment and stimulus.

Still, the downbeat reading of the purchasing managers index suggests a turnaround won't be quick. The economy likely further decelerated in the final quarter of the year and is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2019, said economists at Huatai Securities in a research note.

A subindex of the purchasing managers' gauge measuring total new orders fell into contractionary territory, to 49.7 in December, and the subindex for new exports--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--fell to 46.6, its seventh straight month below 50. Another subindex measuring factories' production also pointed down in December, though stayed on the expansionary side at 50.8.

On a more positive note, the official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes services and construction, rose to 53.8 in December from 53.4 in November, in part due to recent government efforts to stabilize infrastructure investment, said Mr. Zhao, the statistics bureau economist.

Many economists expect China to meet its official growth target of about 6.5% for 2018, though some say actual growth is far lower. For next year, the outlook is less certain, they say, given slowing growth in many key markets and the continuing trade fight with the U.S. A full-bore trade war with the U.S. could slash China's economic growth by as much as 1.5 percentage points next year, according to some government advisers.

Grace Zhu

