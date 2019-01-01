Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 01:22am CET

BEIJING -- China's manufacturing sector contracted in December, with an official measure of factory activity hitting its lowest level in nearly three years and pointing to gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index unexpectedly fell to 49.4 in December from 50.0 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. The result was the lowest since February 2016 and fell short of the forecasts of many economists, who predicted a reading of 50 -- the line between expansion and contraction.

Weakness in factory activity adds to a growing pile of indicators showing a Chinese economy that is struggling with anemic demand at home and with the effects of a global slowdown and the protracted trade fight with the U.S.

"Downward pressure of market demand further increased as companies' expectations became more cautious," said Zhao Qinghe, an economist with China's statistics bureau.

Chinese leaders, caught off guard this fall by the deceleration, are trying to arrest the slowdown. At an annual economic policy meeting two weeks ago, they pledged more tax cuts and other support measures while easing off a campaign to hold back debt that was a top priority the past two years.

In a follow-up, China's legislature said over the weekend that it will allow local governments to issue bonds without having to wait for the approval of the annual fiscal budget in March 2019. That should allow some infrastructure and other projects to move ahead, boosting employment and stimulus.

Still, the downbeat reading of the purchasing managers index suggests a turnaround won't be quick. The economy likely further decelerated in the final quarter of the year and is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2019, said economists at Huatai Securities in a research note.

A subindex of the purchasing managers' gauge measuring total new orders fell into contractionary territory, to 49.7 in December, and the subindex for new exports -- an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods -- fell to 46.6, its seventh straight month below 50. Another subindex measuring factories' production also pointed down in December, though stayed on the expansionary side at 50.8.

On a more positive note, the official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes services and construction, rose to 53.8 in December from 53.4 in November, in part due to recent government efforts to stabilize infrastructure investment, said Mr. Zhao, the statistics bureau economist.

Many economists expect China to meet its official growth target of about 6.5% for 2018, though some say actual growth is far lower. For next year, the outlook is less certain, they say, given slowing growth in many key markets and the continuing trade fight with the U.S. A full-bore trade war with the U.S. could slash China's economic growth by as much as 1.5 percentage points next year, according to some government advisers.

--Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29aMEL STRIDE : British productions deserve our support
PU
01:22aChina's Manufacturing Sector Contracts
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:00aHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight -- Update
DJ
12:25aAfter damaging Reuters report, J&J doubles down on talc safety message
RE
12:20aCrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin
GL
12:09aU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : DOE Releases Year in Review
PU
12:01aHERTZ GLOBAL TO PAY $16 MILLION FINE TO SETTLE ACCOUNTING CASE : Sec
RE
01/01'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--Update
2Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
3ABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : scores – Sat, Dec 29 & Sun, Dec 30
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(..
5OOREDOO : OOREDOO : Be cautious of scam calls, Ooredoo warns customers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.