Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 12:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port

(This April 26 story corrects Iran imports to 255,779 tonnes, down 88.9%, in paragraph 10, not 2.558 million tonnes and up 11.3%)

China's March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters' calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday.

China's March crude oil imports rose 4.5% year on year to 9.68 million barrels per day (bpd) as refiners stocked up on cheaper cargoes despite falling domestic fuel demand and cuts in refining rates due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shipments from Saudi Arabia were 7.21 million tonnes, or 1.7 million bpd, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That was down from 1.73 million bpd a year earlier and average daily imports of 1.79 million bpd during the first two months of this year.

Russia supplied 7.02 million tonnes last month, or 1.66 million bpd, down from 1.71 million bpd recorded for the first two months, the data showed.

While state refiners mostly maintained deep production cuts in March to reduce their fuel stocks, independent plants cranked up run rates as the oil price plunge triggered partly by Saudi and Russian pledges to increase supply boosted refining margins.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as well as other producers have since reached a new agreement on output cuts, helping to lift oil prices off historical lows but with many saying that deeper reductions will be needed.

China's imports from the United States remained close to zero in March. After falling last year because of the U.S.-China trade war, they are expected to pick up later in 2020 after Beijing started granting tariff waivers on U.S. goods including crude oil from early March.

There were no shipments from Venezuela for a fifth month in a row, as China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) [CNPET.UL], Caracas's top oil client, steered clear of Venezuelan crudes to avoid violating secondary U.S. sanctions.

Also, data showed China's imports from Iran at 255,779 tonnes, down 88.9% from a year earlier.

Below are details of imports from China's key suppliers. Volumes are in million tonnes, with the percentage changes calculated by Reuters.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aSingapore minister says RCEP trade deal on track for year-end signing
RE
12:52aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
12:44aMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF SOC : Vietnamese airlines to increase frequency of domestic flights
PU
12:27aIndonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users
RE
05/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's live-streaming service users reach 560m
PU
05/02Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as coronavirus causes pain
RE
05/02India's coronavirus lockdown curbs buffalo meat exports, hitting Ramadan supplies
RE
05/02USCG UNITED STATES COAST GUARD : Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
PU
05/02GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister extends greetings on the first written Constitution in Europe Day
PU
05/02BANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 01 May 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 billion loss as corona..
2BERKSHIRE SELLS ENTIRE STAKES IN U.S AIRLINES: Buffett
3U.S. aviation sector cuts more jobs amid travel meltdown
4Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Un..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group