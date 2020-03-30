Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 09:24pm EDT
A worker walks past a steel factory in Beijing

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand slumps.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52 in March from the collapse to a record low of 35.7 in February, China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, and above the neutral 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the March headline reading to come in at 45.0.

Analysts are forecasting China to suffer a steep economic contraction in the first quarter due to widespread disruptions to business and consumer activity caused by the virus as authorities put in place tough public measures to contain the pandemic.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pAsia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
RE
09:28pChina's service sector activity expands in March after virus shock - official PMI
RE
09:26pCanada to aid businesses with revenue loss of 30% or more, unemployment claims jump
RE
09:24pChina's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction
RE
09:22pG20 financial chiefs to discuss steps on virus Tuesday - Japan finance minister
RE
09:20pAustralian Consumer Confidence Hits Its Lowest Since 1970s
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pCrude rises after U.S., Russia agree to oil market talks
RE
09:04pCoronavirus shows U.S. too dependent on cheap medical imports, USTR says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
2AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says chip factory worker tests positive for virus, outpu..
5WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group