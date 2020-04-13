China's March pork imports almost triple from last year to fill domestic gap

China, the world's biggest consumer, brought in 391,000 tonnes of pork in March, up from 127,218 tonnes in March, 2019, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

Shipments of the meat in the first quarter came in at 951,000 tonnes, up almost two times from the same period last year, data from General Administration of Customs showed.

The deadly African swine fever disease has reduced at least 40% of China's pig herd and cut its sow inventory by as much as 60% in 2019, slashing pork output and sending prices of the country's favourite meat to record highs.

China had brought in 560,000 tonnes of pork in the first two months of 2020, up 158% from a year earlier.

