Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's March pork imports almost triple from last year to fill domestic gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 11:32pm EDT
Pork for sale is seen at Sanyuanli market in Beijing

China's pork imports in March almost tripled from last year, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buyers sought to plug a huge supply gap after African swine fever decimated the country's massive pig herd.

China, the world's biggest consumer, brought in 391,000 tonnes of pork in March, up from 127,218 tonnes in March, 2019, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

Shipments of the meat in the first quarter came in at 951,000 tonnes, up almost two times from the same period last year, data from General Administration of Customs showed.

The deadly African swine fever disease has reduced at least 40% of China's pig herd and cut its sow inventory by as much as 60% in 2019, slashing pork output and sending prices of the country's favourite meat to record highs.

China had brought in 560,000 tonnes of pork in the first two months of 2020, up 158% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45pJapan to allow companies to extend deadline for submission of securities reports
RE
11:33pMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF SOC : Sustainable development a key trend for tourism
PU
11:32pChina's March pork imports almost triple from last year to fill domestic gap
RE
11:31pDollar slips as Chinese trade data lifts mood
RE
11:28pDollar slips as Chinese trade data lifts mood
RE
11:28pSOUTHERN GOLD : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed
PU
11:18pIndonesia's trade surplus seen shrinking in March - Reuters poll
RE
11:18pFORTESCUE METALS : VTEC celebrates 900th job for Aboriginal people
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
3WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO UNDER CRIMINAL PROBE BY U.S. REGULATORS: The Times
5MEGAPORT LIMITED : MEGAPORT : Morgans rates MP1 as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group