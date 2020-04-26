Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's March soybean imports from Brazil fall on cargo delay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 06:55am EDT

China's March soybean imports from top supplier Brazil fell 24.8% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, after rains delayed cargoes.

China, the world's biggest soybean buyer, imported 2.1 million tonnes soybeans from Brazil, down from 2.79 million tonnes in March of last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Rains in Brazil in late February have held back the harvest there and the export of the commodity, leading to record low inventories of both soybeans and soybean meal in China.

Some soybean crushers have been forced to curb operations due to the supply shortage.

Chinese buyers also bought fewer cargoes for March because they were expecting the typical slowdown in demand seen after the Spring Festival holiday.

However, shipments from the United States reached 1.71 million tonnes in March, up from last year's 1.51 million tonnes.

China's total soybean imports in March fell 13% from the same month last year to their lowest in more than five years, customs data showed on Tuesday.

China imports soybeans to crush into soymeal to make feed for the livestock sector and for cooking oil.

Soybean shipments to China in April and the coming months were expected to rise as weather conditions eased in Brazil and cargoes booked from the United States under the Phase 1 trade deal arrived.

China bought more U.S. soybean cargoes on Tuesday, and plans to boost its state reserves with U.S. crops.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pLebanon's top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
RE
01:13pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
01:11pPlans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus ?immunity? levels, Trudeau says
RE
12:58pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism calls for public comment on "Schedule of Services"
PU
12:38pU.S. response to virus splinters into acrimony and uncertainty
RE
12:20pRwandAir cuts salaries by 8-65% due to coronavirus -internal memo
RE
12:05pItaly to reopen some businesses as early as this week
RE
11:57aRetail losses from Bank of China oil investment product could hit $1.3 billion - report
RE
11:55aChina's March soybean imports from Brazil fall on cargo delay
RE
11:20aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google
3SAP SE : SAP : The “Dietmar Hopp Spirit”
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT: U.S. Treasury
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group