Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's May gasoline exports hits lowest since Feb 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:09am EDT

China's gasoline exports fell 64.2% in May from the previous month and hit the lowest level since February 2019, as refined fuel margins weakened in regions hit by the coronavirus and refiners focused on the domestic market where demand was rebounding.

Gasoline exports were 680,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday, versus 1.9 million tonnes in April and 850,000 tonnes in May of last year.

Diesel exports were 1.45 million tonnes last month, down from 2.57 million tonnes in April and a record 2.83 million tonnes in March. But it remains 16.2% higher than the same period last year.

China more than halved total fuel exports in May to 3.89 million tonnes from April's 8 million tonnes, according to customs preliminary figures.

Data on Tuesday also showed kerosene exports at 560,000 tonnes, touching the lowest level in more than five year. That was down 62.3% from a year earlier and compared to 2.03 million tonnes in April.

While refineries have raised crude throughput to near peak rates in May, output of gasoline fell 12% over year-on-year and kerosene dropped a third, in response to weakened demand for the transportation fuels due to measures to curb COVID-19.

Fuel oil output, meanwhile, nearly doubled from a year earlier as plants shifted to meet growing demand for the low sulphur marine fuel after the government issued its first quotas to export the ship fuel.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month were 5.23 million tonnes, 19% up from the same month last year.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 43.74 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
WTI 1.27% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aIndia puts restrictions to curb sale of 'Chinese' products to govt agencies
RE
06:24aGermany unlikely to see second economic slump due to coronavirus - govt advisor
RE
06:18aBank of Spain head wants economic reforms, sees late 2020 recovery
RE
06:15aGerman economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisers
RE
06:12aSouth Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 30.1% From 29.1%
DJ
06:09aChina's May gasoline exports hits lowest since Feb 2019
RE
06:08aIndia money supply surge signals pandemic-related uncertainty, not growth
RE
06:06aOil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
06:01aEuro zone downturn eased in June, V-shaped recovery in doubt
RE
06:01aChina May pork imports jump 86% on year to 370,000 tonnes - customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2RWE AG : RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5SoftBank kicks off $21 billion sale of T-Mobile shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group