China's Muted Inflation Likely to Spur Policy Easing -- Update

BEIJING--Inflation moderated across the board in China last month in another sign of lethargic domestic demand--one that economists said gives the central bank more room to stimulate economic growth.

Inflation eased for both producer prices, which crept closer to deflation, and for consumer prices, which hit a one-year low, according to official statistics released Friday.

The producer-price index, a gauge of prices at the factory gate, edged up 0.1% in January, slowing from a 0.9% gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The consumer-price index rose 1.7% in January from a year earlier, compared with a 1.9% increase in December, the bureau said.

January's muted inflation is the latest indication that the slowdown in the Chinese economy that became evident in the middle of last year is persisting into the new. Some economists said the inflation data should provide impetus to the People's Bank of China to cut interest rates or take other measures to stimulate growth.

The latest data show "that price levels are overall pretty low and reflect sluggish domestic demand. Any inflation risk, at this point, shouldn't be a concern now," said Liu Xuezhi, an economist at Bank of Communications.

A particular concern for policy makers are producer prices, which during the last downturn stayed stubbornly deflationary, making it more difficult for companies to generate profits. January's 0.1% rise in producer inflation was the seventh straight month of deceleration and was the slowest increase since September 2016.

Though prices of raw materials and unfinished products edged down 0.1% last month, finished products climbed 0.6%, slowing a tick from December's 0.7% growth, said Dong Yaxiu, an analyst with the statistics bureau, in a statement.

Mr. Liu is one among many economists forecasting that the producer-price index will turn negative in the second quarter.

As the economy has slowed, the central bank has been tapping various credit facilities to make sure there is ready money on hand for investment, though companies have been reluctant borrowers. The bank hasn't cut benchmark interest rates--a potentially bigger shot of stimulus--over the past year, in part out of concern that expected rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve would then entice investors to take money out of China.

Now that the Fed is easing off, the central bank is expected to further cut rates for its lending facilities and if conditions worsen might be more willing to cut benchmark rates, some economists said, though they differ on the timing and extent of such a move.

Citi economists expect a cut in rates for the standing lending facility as early as this month, partly due to looming producer-price deflation risks. Lin Shu, an economist at China Merchants Securities, expects such cuts could come around midyear when the producer-price index may fall 2%-3% from a year earlier.

Liyan Qi, Grace Zhu