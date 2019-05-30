China's Neighbours Benefit From The Trade War

By WSJ City

Who will foot the bill for US tariffs on China? New data suggest it will be both sides: China won't export as much, while US buyers will face higher prices, writes Nathaniel Taplin for Heard On The Street.

The real winners: China's competitors in Asia: South Korea, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

KEY FACTS

--- Economists found that the new tariff rate of 25% will cost each US household around $831 a year.

--- That comes from higher average prices overall as buyers ditch Chinese goods in favour of foreign suppliers.

--- Those are the findings of New York Federal Reserve economists.

--- Domestic suppliers could plug some gaps, but it's more likely other developing nations will pick up slack.

--- US imports from Vietnam grew 34% in March, up from a 15% rate in October.

Why This Matters

These shifts might represent manufacturers in China rerouting goods through neighbouring countries. Nevertheless, the result is probably more expensive goods in the US and lower employment in China.

Many US policy makers would argue that some pain for US households is worthwhile if it achieves broader strategic goals. But in the meantime, the big winners from the trade conflict are still across the Pacific.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

