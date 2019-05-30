Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Neighbours Benefit From The Trade War

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:06am EDT

By WSJ City

Who will foot the bill for US tariffs on China? New data suggest it will be both sides: China won't export as much, while US buyers will face higher prices, writes Nathaniel Taplin for Heard On The Street.

The real winners: China's competitors in Asia: South Korea, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

KEY FACTS

--- Economists found that the new tariff rate of 25% will cost each US household around $831 a year.

--- That comes from higher average prices overall as buyers ditch Chinese goods in favour of foreign suppliers.

--- Those are the findings of New York Federal Reserve economists.

--- Domestic suppliers could plug some gaps, but it's more likely other developing nations will pick up slack.

--- US imports from Vietnam grew 34% in March, up from a 15% rate in October.

Why This Matters

These shifts might represent manufacturers in China rerouting goods through neighbouring countries. Nevertheless, the result is probably more expensive goods in the US and lower employment in China.

Many US policy makers would argue that some pain for US households is worthwhile if it achieves broader strategic goals. But in the meantime, the big winners from the trade conflict are still across the Pacific.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aDollar set for fourth consecutive monthly rise on trade tensions
RE
04:48aDollar set for fourth consecutive monthly rise on trade tensions
RE
04:44aWorld Bank approves $750 mln for budgetary support to Kenya
RE
04:44aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, March 2019
PU
04:41aBank of England's Ramsden sees slower growth than BoE forecast
RE
04:29aEWE : and SOCAR will conclude sale of Turkish companies on 17 June
PU
04:08aChina willing to meet reasonable rare earth demand from other countries
RE
04:06aChina's Neighbours Benefit From The Trade War
DJ
04:04aChina's slower monetary growth can meet needs of economy - PBOC official
RE
04:01aVietnam central bank says not pursuing 'unhealthy competitive advantage' in trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's full-year profit jumps on waste recycling push
3CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA CLOUD : Unveils New Products and Features for Global Markets
5JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC : JOHNSON MATTHEY : Preliminary results for the year ended 31st March 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About