China's New Home Prices Rose in March as Business Activity Restarts

BEIJING--Home prices in China picked up pace in March from the month before, as business activity gradually resumed in the virus-battered economy.

The average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.12% in March from February, according to data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Average prices were flat in February from the prior month.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, average new home prices rose 5.25% in March, versus a 5.83% gain in February.

A backlog of buying demand for houses is being gradually released, reflected in a slight increase in home prices for 70 large and medium-size cities, said Kong Peng, chief statistician with the statistics bureau.

Among the four first-tier cities, home prices in Shenzhen and Shanghai rose 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively, from a year earlier, fell 0.5% in Guangzhou and remained the same in Beijing. Meanwhile, home prices in Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, remained unchanged from a month earlier.

New home prices rose in 37 of 70 cities in March from a month earlier, compared with increases in 21 cities in February. Prices of new homes rose in 63 of 70 cities in March from a year earlier, compared with 64 in February.

Some local governments across the country have tentatively eased property controls, as land sales are a major source of revenue for local government coffers. Local authorities have to strike a delicate balance between ensuring growth and toeing the central government's line to prevent housing speculation.

