China's Newly Extended Loans Rose Sharply in March Vs. February

BEIJING--Chinese banks revved up lending in March in response to Beijing's call to counter the economic slowdown.

Banks issued 1.69 trillion yuan ($251.5 billion) of new yuan loans last month, up sharply from CNY885.8 billion in February, according to data released Friday by the People's Bank of China.

Newly extended loans also came in above the CNY1.25 trillion forecast by a Wall Street Journal poll of 16 economists.

Total social financing, a broader measurement of credit in the economy, came to CNY2.86 trillion in March, up significantly from CNY703 billion in February.

China's broadest measure of money supply, M2, was up 8.6% at the end of March from a year earlier, a larger gain than the 8.0% rise at the end of February. It also beat economists' forecast of an 8.2% increase.

--Grace Zhu