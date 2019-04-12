Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Newly Extended Loans Rose Sharply in March Vs. February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 04:51am EDT

BEIJING--Chinese banks revved up lending in March in response to Beijing's call to counter the economic slowdown.

Banks issued 1.69 trillion yuan ($251.5 billion) of new yuan loans last month, up sharply from CNY885.8 billion in February, according to data released Friday by the People's Bank of China.

Newly extended loans also came in above the CNY1.25 trillion forecast by a Wall Street Journal poll of 16 economists.

Total social financing, a broader measurement of credit in the economy, came to CNY2.86 trillion in March, up significantly from CNY703 billion in February.

China's broadest measure of money supply, M2, was up 8.6% at the end of March from a year earlier, a larger gain than the 8.0% rise at the end of February. It also beat economists' forecast of an 8.2% increase.

--Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Industrial production down by 0.2% in euro area
PU
05:21aGermany to halve 2019 growth forecast - government source
RE
05:16aEuro zone industry output falls by less than expected in mild February
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina March new loans rebound sharply, more policy easing expected
RE
05:09aAuto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market
RE
05:08aOil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears
RE
05:07aChina auto sales drop at smallest pace in seven months, tax cuts help
RE
05:07aChina March exports rebound to five-month high but imports fall more than expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Q1 2019 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About