Analysts had expected factory gate prices to fall 1.5% year-on-year.

The producer price index (PPI), seen as a key barometer of corporate profitability, fell 1.2% year-on-year in September.

The consumer price index rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace seen since January 2012, beating analysts' expectations of 3.3%. It rose 3% in September.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes and Tom Hogue)