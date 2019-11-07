Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's October exports, imports fall less than expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 11:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai

China's exports and imports contracted less than expected in October, providing some relief for the export-reliant economy as Beijing tries to reach a partial trade deal with Washington.

But even if a first phase U.S.-China trade deal is signed soon, economists say it is unlikely to help boost exports and manufacturing for some time and could still mean more stimulus is needed from Beijing to avert a sharper downturn

China's exports in October fell 0.9% from a year earlier for the third straight month, customs data showed on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 3.9% fall following September's 3.2% contraction.

Analysts say the existing tariffs, including the latest additional levies by the United States on Chinese imports from September 1, have hit the country's outbound shipments, along with stubbornly weak global demand.

Friday's data also showed China's imports shrank 6.4% from a year earlier for the sixth consecutive month, compared with an expected drop of 8.9% and September's 8.5% decline.

The weak import figures are in line with recent readings on shrinking factory activity and bleak producer prices. The slowdown points to lingering weakness in domestic demand and the limited impact of policy stimulus so far.

That left China with a trade surplus of $42.81 billion in October, versus September's $39.65 billion surplus. Analysts had forecast a $40.83 billion surplus.

TARIFF ROLLBACK?

China's trade surplus with the United States was at $26.42 billion in October, up from $25.88 billion in September, according to Reuters calculation based on customs data.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade feud for 16 months, but hopes have risen that an initial deal may be signed soon.

In a new sign of progress that lifted market sentiment, Beijing and Washington agreed to roll back tariffs on each other's goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal, officials from both sides said on Thursday.

The Chinese commerce ministry, without laying out a timetable, said the two countries had agreed to cancel the tariffs in phases.

In what could be another gesture to boost optimism, China's state news agency Xinhua reported late on Thursday that the Chinese customs and Ministry of Agriculture are considering removing restrictions on U.S. poultry imports.

But experts warn the pact could still fall apart. U.S. officials said a lot of work remained to be done when President Donald Trump announced the outlines of an interim deal last month.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pChina's October exports, imports fall less than expected
RE
11:15pChina's October exports, imports fall less than expected
RE
11:14pAsian shares eases from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
11:12pAsian shares eases from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
11:09pChina Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts --2d Update
DJ
11:07pSingapore pushes shipping industry to use cleaner fuels to reduce carbon emissions
RE
11:05pIndonesia's Lion Air finds cracks in two 737 NGs with fewer flights than FAA safety directive
RE
10:59pJapan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3Oil slips on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, surging inventories
4AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : rsquo; Collaborator Daiichi Sankyo Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Pivotal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group