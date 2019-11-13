Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's October property investment, sales growth at three-month low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 10:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings under construction are seen in Jinpu New District in Dalian, Liaoning

China's property investment and sales growth both eased to a three-month low in October, suggesting a critical pillar of the economy is softening, but new construction surged in a sign developers are rushing to promote sales.

Some analysts say overall signs of weakening in the property sector could give provincial governments an excuse to loosen tightening curbs as economic growth slows to near 30-year lows.

Property investment is a key growth driver for China. A robust housing market has helped counter a slowdown in the manufacturing sector as a 16-month trade war with the United States slashed profits and investments for factories.

Real estate investment in October grew 8.8% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since July, down from September's 10.5% expansion, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Thursday.

For January-October, property investment rose 10.3% from a year earlier, versus a 9.7% gain in the same period last year and 10.5% in the first nine months.

The downbeat readings aligned with worse-than-expected factory activity contraction and steepest producer inflation in over three years reported last month.

"Not only were last month's data weak, but further weakness lurks ahead. Real estate is primed for a further moderation as financing to the sector is being squeezed by a regulatory crackdown," Martin Lynge Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

NEW CONSTRUCTION STARTS JUMP

Property sales by floor area, a key barometer of demand, rose 1.9% on year in October, also the slowest since July and lower than September's 2.9% growth, Reuters calculations showed.

That compared with a 3.1% sales drop seen in October last year.

For the 10-month period, sales increased 0.1% on an annual basis, recovering marginally from a 0.1% drop in the first nine months.

The weakness in October, which is traditionally a high season for new home sales and dubbed "Golden September and Silver October", was in line with sluggish transactions in smaller cities. 

October's property transactions fell 8% on-year in 25 major tier-two and tier-three cities, data from private research firm CRIC showed. http://bit.ly/2pWsodz

Developers may continue to face pressure on sales as costs for buyers increase amid steadily rising home prices.

The average mortgage rate for first home purchases posted its fifth month-on-month growth in October, although the uptick was smaller compared with September's reading, according to a market report cited by state-backed Economic Information Daily. http://bit.ly/370Ug0I

Household loans, mostly mortgages, fell to 421 billion yuan ($60.2 billion) in October from 755 billion yuan in September, central bank data showed.

Bucking the bearish trend, however, October saw new construction starts measured by floor area soaring to its highest in more than a year, up 23.2% from a year earlier versus a 6.7% rise in September, Reuters calculations showed.

Some analysts say that reflects developers' rush to launch more projects in a bid for quicker returns on sales.

Funds raised by China's property developers increased 7% year-on-year for the 10-month period, slightly lower than a 7.1% gain in January-September, official data showed.

Beijing has stepped up a crackdown on speculative property investment and tightened the window for debt financing instruments to curb frothy capital flows to the housing sector.

Moody's said in October that liquidity remains adequate for most rated Chinese property developers despite tighter financing controls, but refinancing risk will likely increase for weaker developers because of short-term debt and high exposure to trust loans.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan)

By Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER 0.19% 16.979 Delayed Quote.8.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.024 Delayed Quote.2.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
RE
11:40pMITHRIL RESOURCES : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019
PU
11:36pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:33pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:30pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Cabinet execs urge public to trust Rice Tariffication Law
PU
11:25pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Support Philippine Local Governance Reforms with $300 Million Loan
PU
11:22pIcahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger - WSJ
RE
11:22pLatest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging
DJ
11:17pWARREN LASHES OUT AT GOLDMAN OVER APPLE CARD BIAS CLAIMS : Bloomberg
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
2JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
3Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
5CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : China-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group