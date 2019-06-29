Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Shows Slower Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

BEIJING -- China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, edged down to 54.2 in June from 54.3 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector was a tick down to 53.4 from 53.5, while the subindex measuring construction activities edged up to 58.7 from 58.6. The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector rose to 51.5 in June from 50.3 in May.

The government's policy measures to kick start investment projects boosted new orders for the construction sector, said Cai Jin, an analyst with China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the statistics bureau.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The official June manufacturing PMI, also released on Sunday, was unchanged at 49.4 in June.

Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/30China's Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Shows Slower Growth
DJ
06/30China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
RE
06/30China's Factory Activity Contracts for Second Straight Month in June
DJ
06/30China's service sector activity grows at slower pace in June - PMI
RE
06/30China's June factory activity shrinks faster than expected - official PMI
RE
06/30Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommends EQT shareholders vote for company's nominees
RE
06/30Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
RE
06/30RUSSIA, SAUDI DEAL SHOWS COMMITMENT TO OIL MARKET STABILITY : Novak
RE
06/30Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
RE
06/30Motel 6 hotel chain to settle lawsuit over sharing guest lists with ICE
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
2President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China
3China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
4FEDEX CORPORATION : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds FedEx Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
5Saudi energy minister says nine-month OPEC+ extension most likely

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About