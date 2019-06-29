China's Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Shows Slower Growth

BEIJING -- China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, edged down to 54.2 in June from 54.3 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex measuring business activities for the service sector was a tick down to 53.4 from 53.5, while the subindex measuring construction activities edged up to 58.7 from 58.6. The new orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector rose to 51.5 in June from 50.3 in May.

The government's policy measures to kick start investment projects boosted new orders for the construction sector, said Cai Jin, an analyst with China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the statistics bureau.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The official June manufacturing PMI, also released on Sunday, was unchanged at 49.4 in June.

Liyan Qi