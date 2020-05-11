China's Passenger-Car Sales Decline Eased in April

By Martin Mou



Retail sales of passenger vehicles in China fell 5.6% on year in April, but were 37% higher than the previous month, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday.

The April sales of 1.43 million units has shown the strongest momentum since the start of the year, the latest sign that the auto market in China is on course towards a V-shaped recovery post-pandemic, the association said.

Decline in China's monthly retail sales of passenger vehicles, including sedans, MPVs and SUVs has been moderating as production and distribution return to normal following the lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the cornonavirus.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles on year had fallen 40% in March and 79% in February, the association said.

However, the domestic auto market in May could take a hit from fewer working days because of the five-day Labour Day holiday, it said.

