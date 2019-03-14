Log in
China's Premier Li says it is not realistic to decouple economies of China, U.S.

03/14/2019 | 11:56pm EDT
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - It is not realistic to decouple the economies of the United States and China, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, adding that common interests between the world's two largest economies far outweigh disputes.

China hopes trade talks between the two countries can achieve results, Li told reporters at a news conference at the conclusion of the annual parliament meeting.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill)

