China's Premier Li says it is not realistic to decouple economies of China, U.S.
03/14/2019 | 11:56pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - It is not realistic to decouple the economies of the United States and China, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, adding that common interests between the world's two largest economies far outweigh disputes.
China hopes trade talks between the two countries can achieve results, Li told reporters at a news conference at the conclusion of the annual parliament meeting.
