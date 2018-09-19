Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Premier Li says unilateral trade actions will not resolve problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:16am CEST

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that multi-lateralism should be upheld, and that unilateral trade actions will not solve any problems.

The trend of globalisation is unstoppable, even though there are flaws in the process, and the basic principle of free trade should be maintained, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China's process of opening up will only quicken, Li said.

China and the United States plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aAmazon launches in Turkey
RE
12:50aChinese Premier Li Denounces Unilateral Trade Moves
DJ
12:48aBOJ sanguine about economic outlook as exports firm, but trade risks grow
RE
12:33aChina's Hillhouse raises $10.6 billion in Asia's biggest private equity fund
RE
12:18aIRS INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE : announces waiver of dyed fuel penalty in North Carolina due to Hurricane Florence
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysia August Inflation Eased to 0.2%
DJ
12:13aAsian firms' confidence sinks to near three-year low on trade war fears -Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
09/18China will boost effective investment but not rely on it to spur growth - Premier Li
RE
09/18Maintaining China's steady growth increasingly difficult - Premier Li
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
2TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Short Selling Pot Stocks is Getting Expensive
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
4TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
5BAYER : BAYER : Steps Up Legal Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed for Cancer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.