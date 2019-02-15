Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's President Xi meets top U.S. trade delegation officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 07:04am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping met U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, following high-level negotiations aimed at striking a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline.

In a photograph distributed via a pool of foreign media,

Xi shakes hands with Lighthizer, as Mnuchin stands behind his colleague.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13aEU's Trade Surplus With U.S., a Bone of Contention for Trump, Hits Record
DJ
07:06aRisk of U.S. corporate recession rises as earnings outlook dims
RE
07:05aMid America Mortgage CEO Jeff Bode Named Top 25 Industry Leader by MReport
SE
07:04aChina's President Xi meets top U.S. trade delegation officials
RE
07:04aCHINA'S XI : trade talks with U.S. to continue in Washington next week
RE
07:04aXi says trade talks progress, more meetings next week in U.S
RE
06:52aChina's banks throw open spigots in January, lend record 3.23 trillion yuan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
5ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ : may slow share buybacks in 2019 to finance acquisitions - CFO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.