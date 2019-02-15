China's President Xi meets top U.S. trade delegation officials
02/15/2019 | 07:04am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping met U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, following high-level negotiations aimed at striking a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline.
In a photograph distributed via a pool of foreign media,
Xi shakes hands with Lighthizer, as Mnuchin stands behind his colleague.
