News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
China's President Xi to attend import fair in Shanghai on November 5

10/29/2019 | 12:49am EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will attend the International Import Expo on Nov. 5 in Shanghai, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Xi will give the keynote speech for a second year at the expo, demonstrating China's support for the multilateral trade system, said Wang Bingnan, a vice commerce minister, speaking at a news conference in Beijing. China and the United States have been embroiled in a trade war for over a year.

Heads of state from France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia have confirmed they will attend, Ren Hongbing, China's assistant commerce minister, said at the news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Gabriel Crossley and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)

