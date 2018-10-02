China's Property-Market Woes Deepen With Rising Rents

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING -- Apartment rental prices are soaring across China, posing a new challenge to Chinese authorities and compounding the threat of sky-high housing prices to the economy.

Rental prices for apartments are accelerating by double digits in 30 of China's biggest, most vibrant cities. In Beijing, rents are up as much as 21% from a year ago, while in the south-central megacity of Chengdu they have climbed more than 30%, according to the China Real Estate Association, an arm of the country's housing ministry.

This surge is an unintended consequence of Beijing's efforts to cool off the housing market by steering more home buyers into the rental market. Demand for housing is already high in big and medium-size cities because of China's push to urbanize millions more people.

For China's government, the sudden rise in rents poses a new financial risk, as well as a social problem. Young people face increasing living costs to survive in big cities, adding to frustrations about the lack of affordable housing and exacerbating social inequality. Financial risks also began to emerge when a financial product called rental loans was marketed to them as a solution to easing high living costs.

The sudden run-up in rental prices also shows the difficulties in managing the Chinese property market, a crucial driver of economic growth. For the past two years, authorities have been laser-focused on bringing home prices under control. Prices have defied strict limits on home buying, rising 8% in August from a year earlier after nearly a year of relatively stable growth.

To try to take some of the pressure off prices, the government encouraged people to rent instead of buying. Since last July a dozen cities pledged to increase rental-housing supply, banks issued loans to developers' rental projects, and large property-leasing companies were urged to expand.

That policy appears to have backfired in part. Property-leasing companies jumped into the rental market, acting as the middlemen between tenants and landlords. To secure more rental units, the agents promised landlords rents above market rates, and to entice tenants, they offered "rental loans" allowing rent payments in smaller installments.

Behind the scenes, property analysts and industry executives said, the leasing companies were borrowing money in the name of their tenants from online lenders, and then using the funds to expand their business, sign on new landlords and furnish new units to rent. The danger is that rents could climb too high, scaring off tenants and leaving a trail of debt.

Hu Jinghui, a former vice president of 5I5J Holding Group Co., a large property brokerage, warned Chinese media in August about the rental market in more than 10 cities on a conference call.

"The situation is very disorderly," Mr. Hu said. "It's out of control,"

Beijing's housing authority and banking regulator jointly said they would investigate the financing methods of nearly two dozen property-leasing companies.

Meanwhile, demand for apartment rentals has intensified amid a continuing government campaign to demolish apartments that don't meet fire-safety standards. The demolitions forced thousands of migrant workers to scramble for a limited supply of places to rent, or leave the city altogether.

High rents are further dismaying many, mostly younger urban Chinese who already feel priced out of the market for owning an apartment.

Wu Quan switched jobs last month to write for a technology website and wanted his own place. The 23-year-old thought he had found an ideal place close to central Beijing, but two days later the rental price jumped 15% to 7,500 yuan, putting it out of reach.

"The pressure is super high," said Mr. Wu. He now is living with a roommate, but even so, the rent he is paying is nearly half his monthly pay. "So I'll have to do some part-time work, write more articles, or become a bartender," he said.

Ruan Wanjin, a 32-year-old lawyer, rents a small room in Beijing. In the four months since he moved in, rents for similar rooms in his complex increased more than 20%, crushing his hopes of moving into a place that at least has a living room attached. The listings he has seen so far for such apartments are almost twice what he's paying now.

While rental loans have existed for several years, concerns about them only surfaced as rents began to skyrocket due to the borrowing by property-leasing companies in tenants' names.

Ma Yanmei, a real-estate agent at property-leasing company Ziroom, said she marketed discounted service fees and financing packages to attract tenants deterred by high rental prices. Ziroom could then apply for loans in the tenant's name to receive funds from JD Finance, equal to one year of the tenant's rent, she said.

A JD Finance spokeswoman said the company's rental-loan service is "completely open and transparent," and only "a small number of tenants" have taken loans. She declined to offer further details.

Ziroom Chief Executive Xiong Lin posted a message to his official account on microblogging platform Weibo saying that the company's inventory only made up 8% of Beijing's rental market, and it wasn't to blame for rent increases.

Lin Zhu

contributed to this article.

