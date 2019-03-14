Log in
China's Residential Property Market Loses Momentum in February

03/14/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

By Dominique Fong

BEIJING--China's property market lost steam in February from the month before as property controls suppressed demand for homes.

Average prices rose 11.1% in February from a year earlier, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 10.8% gain in January.

The average prices in 70 cities increased 0.5% in February from the previous month, slowing from a 0.6% monthly gain in January. The month-on-month growth has steadily lost momentum since peaking at 1.5% in August 2018.

Home sales growth had decelerated sharply over the same period, though developers increased investments in land acquisitions and new construction.

Xi'an home prices had the fastest year-on-year growth of 24%, followed by Inner Mongolian city Hohhot, up 23%, and port city Dalian, up 21%.

Of first-tier cities, home prices in southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou rose 11.3% from the previous year, but were more moderate in the other three cities. Prices were up 2.9% in Beijing, 1.5% in Shanghai and 0.5% in Shenzhen.

Prices increased from a month earlier in 57 of 70 cities, compared with 58 in January. Prices rose from a year earlier in 69 of 70 cities, compared with 68 in January.

Write to Dominique Fong at dominique.fong@wsj.com

