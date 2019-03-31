China's Riskiest Dollar Bonds Are Surging

By Saumya Vaishampayan

A fear gauge for the junk bond market has receded.

Prices of U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese companies with non-investment-grade credit ratings surged in the first quarter of 2019, rewarding investors who bought the securities when many of them were trading at distressed levels last year.

The extra yield that investors demand as compensation for holding riskier assets dropped sharply for Chinese bonds during the quarter, more so than so-called spreads on other similar debt. Bond yields fall when prices rise.

The average spread on junk-rated Chinese corporate bonds fell 2.64 percentage points this year through March 28, taking their average yield down to 8.1%, according to ICE indexes.

Spreads on overall emerging-market junk bonds tightened 1.01 percentage point over the quarter, while those on U.S. junk bonds dropped 1.25 percentage point, ICE data showed. The spreads are relative to yields on U.S. Treasurys.

The Chinese bond performance stood out even among a broad first-quarter rally for riskier assets--including stocks around the world.

Many of the issues that drove Chinese bond prices lower last year--such as heightened concerns about U.S.-China trade, the potential for continued increases in U.S. interest rates, and a rise in defaults among Chinese firms--have receded for now.

Top U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin just visited Beijing for a new round of trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Investors largely believe the Federal Reserve is done raising rates this year, which removes some downward pressure on bond prices. And while defaults by Chinese firms are continuing, steps taken by authorities to ease the flow of credit for debt-laden property developers and non-state-owned enterprises have helped investor sentiment.

"It is not a black-and-white change, but more [about] people's feelings, " said Anne Zhang, an executive director on the fixed-income team at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong. "The companies are still the same."

Junk-rated Chinese property developers in Asia were among the most active sellers of new dollar bonds during the first quarter with total sales of $23.2 billion, according to preliminary figures from Dealogic. That is more than three times the $7.4 billion they sold in last year's first quarter.

Quarterly borrowing in dollars from all companies in Asia, except those in Japan, totaled $46.6 billion and was the highest since the third quarter of 2017.

The latest rally has enabled companies to sell longer-dated bonds at similar rates to debt that matures sooner. Property developer Country Garden Holdings Co., for instance, on Friday said it issued seven-year bonds that carried a coupon of 7.25%. Last September, it sold debt maturing in January 2022 with roughly the same coupon.

The boom in issuance contrasts with the second half of 2018, when many Chinese companies had trouble accessing funding offshore, forcing them to pay up to borrow for short periods. "That's very unhealthy," said Paul Lukaszewski, head of Asian corporate debt and emerging-market credit research at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Chinese investors, an important segment of Asia's bond market, have re-emerged as large buyers of dollar bonds of Chinese companies after earlier pulling back en masse, according to market participants. Their appetite is important is assessing how much longer the rally can continue, said Ms. Zhang.

The rally hasn't lifted all bonds. Dollar debt issued last year by China's largest corn-oil manufacturer earlier this month traded at 69 cents on the dollar to yield more than 30%, according to Refinitiv. Standard & Poor's recently downgraded its credit rating on the company, Shandong Sanxing Group Co., by a notch to B+ from BB-. S&P said it expects the company to refinance its debt maturities this year but tight credit market conditions in China are weighing on its liquidity.

The pace of Chinese bond defaults picked up in March, according to Goldman Sachs, which counted 10 new onshore defaults among privately owned enterprises this year. Even offshore, "for the lowest quality credits, you shouldn't assume that they necessarily will survive," said Mr. Lukaszewski.

