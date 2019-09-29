Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's September Manufacturing PMI Rebounds But Still Indicates Contraction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity rebounded in September but continued to indicate a contraction, reflecting the headwinds faced by Chinese economy amid its protracted trade dispute with the U.S.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.8 in September from 49.5 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. September's reading was above the median forecast of 49.6 from a Wall Street Journal poll of 11 economists.

But the index has stayed below the 50 mark for five straight months, which indicates the activity was still cooling despite its improvement. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

A subindex measuring total new orders received by manufacturers in China rebounded to 50.5 in September from 49.7 in August. It was the first time the new order subindex showed an expansion since May.

New export orders, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods, rose to 48.2 from 47.2 in August, while import orders recovered to 47.1 from 46.7 a month earlier.

Production also rebounded to 52.3 in September, compared with 51.9 in August.

Zhao Qinghe, an economist with the statistics bureau, said production in food processing, textiles and equipment rebounded sharply in September. China's large manufacturing companies, which typically benefit the most from the government efforts to support the economy, were the major force behind the rise in the index this month, he said.

Beijing has released billions of dollars in liquidity into the banking system to encourage more lending to business as economic growth slips to a nearly three-decade low.

The official PMI data are based on the replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

China 's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Monday, edged down to 53.7 from 53.8 in August.

-- Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pChina's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Jumped to 51.4 in September
DJ
10:38pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Government's Total Debts And Liabilities
PU
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign firms optimistic about China's market
PU
10:30pForever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
10:23pDebt-choked Malaysia dithers on $1 billion train project with Singapore
RE
10:14pChina September factory activity shrinks for fifth month - official PMI
RE
10:14pCHINA SEPTEMBER FACTORY ACTIVITY SURPRISES, EXPANDS FASTEST IN 19 MONTHS : Caixin PMI
RE
10:13pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA intensifies foreign relation with US
PU
10:09pSajid Javid pledges infrastructure spending on roads, buses and broadband
RE
10:08pGM and UAW union to continue talks on Monday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GR PROPERTIES LTD : GR PROPERTIES : PROXY FORM
2BANK OF CHONGQING CO LTD : BANK OF CHONGQING : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered H Shares Hol..
3CIL : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS, NON-PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS AND S..
4NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update to Conditions Precedent
5BEIGENE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group