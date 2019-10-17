China's September Value-Added Industrial Output Rises 5.8% on Year

BEIJING--China's value-added industrial output in September rose 5.8% from a year earlier, accelerating from August's 4.4% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

September's increase exceeded the median forecast for a 4.9% rise from a Wall Street Journal poll of 15 economists.

Retail sales in September climbed 7.8% on year, compared with August' s 7.5% increase and matching the median forecast for 7.8% growth.

Fixed-asset investment in China's urban areas in the first nine months of 2019 rose 5.4% from a year earlier. Growth in the closely watched indicator of construction activity was slower than the 5.5% increase recorded in the January-August period, but matched the median forecast for a 5.4% gain from the economists' poll.

-- Liyan Qi

