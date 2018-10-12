China's September trade surplus with U.S. widens to record $34.13 billion

The September surplus with the U.S. was larger than China's overall trade surplus of $31.69 billion for the month.

For January-September, China's trade surplus with the United States was $225.79 billion, compared with about $196.01 billion in the same period last year.

China's large trade surplus with the United States has long been a sore point with Washington and is at the centre of an increasing bitter dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

The United States and China imposed new tit-for-tat tariffs against each other's goods in late September, the latest escalation in a heated trade war between them.

