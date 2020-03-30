Log in
China's Service Activity Rebounds Strongly in March

03/30/2020 | 09:36pm EDT

BEIJING--An official gauge of business activity beyond Chinese factory floors rebounded sharply in March, as the country's crucial service sector showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, though construction activity remained soft.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index climbed to 52.3 in March from a record-low reading of 29.6 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. March's reading shows expansion, coming in above the 50 level.

The subindex measuring business activity in the service sector jumped to 51.8 from 30.1 in February, while the subindex measuring construction activity was 28.5 in March from 26.6. The new-orders subindex for the entire nonmanufacturing sector, a measure of demand, increased to 49.2 from 26.5 in February. A subindex measuring employment rose to 47.7 from 37.9.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services such as retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors. The data are based on the replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 37 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released Tuesday, climbed to 52 in March from 35.7 in February.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

