BEIJING--China's services trade deficit widened to $24.3 billion in July from June's deficit of $19.7 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday.

The country's surplus in trade of goods narrowed to $52.1 billion in July from a $57.7 billion surplus in June, the regulator said.

Its balance of international payments, including trade in goods and services, saw a surplus of $27.9 billion in July, compared with a surplus of $38 billion in June.

--Liyan Qi