Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Shandong province says fall armyworm a 'major threat' to autumn crop output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:03am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Agriculture officials in northern China's Shandong province warned on Tuesday that an infestation of the fall armyworm pest will spread further in the key corn-producing area, posing a "major threat" to autumn crop output in the region.

The insect has already caused damage in some areas in Shandong, China's third-largest corn producer after Heilongjiang and Jilin in the northeast, and the situation has developed rapidly, the Shandong Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau said in a statement.

Fall armyworm feasts in large numbers on the leaves and stems of many plant species, and can infest and damage hundreds of hectares of corn overnight.

The destructive pest has spread to 21 provinces and regions in China since it was first detected in the southwestern province of Yunnan in January, infesting 792,000 hectares of land growing corn in the first half of the year, according to a report from a government-backed agriculture institute last week.

China had about 130 million hectares of arable land as of the end of 2017 and grows corn on about 42 million hectares.

The rainy season - which in northern China runs from July to September - will facilitate the migration of a large number of adult insects into Shandong, the province's agriculture bureau said.

In an attempt to contain the pest, the bureau has established an expert group divided into eight teams that will carry out inspections and provide on-the-spot guidance throughout the province. This programme will run until mid-September, the bureau said.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Hallie Gu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.60% 417 End-of-day quote.10.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, May 2019
PU
04:25aARLA FOODS UK : Morrisons opens up beef supply chain to help farmers transitioning to Arla UK 360 standard
PU
04:20aGerman court clears ECB's supervision of top banks
RE
04:15aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA discusses linkages between women empowerment and renewable energy
PU
04:11aFrench second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
RE
04:09aSterling slumps towards $1.21 amid scramble to price no-deal Brexit
RE
04:08aNintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch
RE
04:06aHuawei's first-half revenue growth accelerates despite U.S. sanctions
RE
04:03aChina's Shandong province says fall armyworm a 'major threat' to autumn crop output
RE
04:03aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapse Continues As Sterling Reaches New Two-year Low
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BASF SE : BASF : Bayer says 2019 profit goal becoming a stretch
3Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa seond-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group