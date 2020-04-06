Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's Sinopec-SK petchem JV resumes expansion after months-long halt - Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:43pm EDT

Sinopec-SK Wuhan Petrochemical Corp resumed work on Monday at an expansion project of the firm's petrochemical facilities after a halt of more than two months due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The joint venture between China's Sinopec and South Korea's SK Innovation had since early this year halted construction at the expansion project based in the city of Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the novel conoravirus.

The expansion program started in late 2018 and is expected to be completed by early 2021, when the firm's ethylene capacity will be enlarged to 1.1 million tonnes per year from 800,000 tonnes, Xinhua said.

More than a fifth of the total 1,000 construction staff on the project have returned to work, after the firm carried out strict quarantines and virus checks, Xinhua reported.

The agency also reported that the existing petrochemical facilities have been operational all along during the virus outbreak and are now ramping up to full capacity from 80% previously.

The plant produced 14,700 tonnes of materials during the outbreak period, which can be used to make 147 million face masks, Xinhua reported.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -3.20% 3.93 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -0.77% 89700 End-of-day quote.-6.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS SBT, TUP, TVTY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ANAB, XP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS HPQ, JELD, OXY, SIX INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ALGN, INO, TLRY, WWE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS AAN, BDX, FLR, MGPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:43pChina's Sinopec-SK petchem JV resumes expansion after months-long halt - Xinhua
RE
10:39pFUJIFILM : Factbox - Japan's stimulus plan to combat coronavirus pain
RE
10:35pSpacefy Provides Corporate Update
NE
10:18pRAKUTEN : Ichiba Japan Marketplace Opens Up to Shopify Merchants through new service provided by Rakuten and Shopify collaboration
PU
10:18pANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : AICD water-control technology helps old horizontal well achieve cost reduction and efficiency increase
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronaviru..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact -- ..
3SILVER : Airbnb secures $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street
4FUJIKURA LTD. : FUJIKURA : Congratulatory Remarks for the FY2020 Company Entrance Ceremony (Summary)
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group