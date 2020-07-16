Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Sinopharm begins late stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in the emirate of Abu Dhabi using around 15,000 volunteers, the Abu Dhabi government media office said on Thursday.

The human trial taking place in Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates, is a partnership between Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The trial, which is scheduled to take three to six months, began on Wednesday.

It will use volunteers aged 18 to 60 years of age who are resident in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain in the emirate, the government said.

No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use.

According to a WHO summary of the state of vaccine development for COVID-19, there are 23 potential COVID-19 vaccines in human trials, with three of them in or starting large-scale late stage (or Phase III) trials to test efficacy.

Sinopharm, which got approval for the trial in late June, is using an inactivated vaccine - a technology that is well known and has been used to make vaccines against diseases such as influenza and measles.

China has been looking overseas to trial potential vaccines because of a lack of new patients at home. China's Sinovac Biotech is conducting Phase III trials of a vaccine in Brazil.

The experimental vaccine passed Phases I and II of clinical trials with 100% of volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days, the Abu Dhabi government statement said.

The UAE says it has conducted more than 4 million coronavirus infection tests on a population of around 9.6 million. It has recorded almost 56,000 cases of infection and 335 deaths.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.11% 6.1214 Delayed Quote.35.95%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.11% 4.184 Delayed Quote.1.74%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.67258 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aSlowing UK job losses seen as 'calm before storm'
RE
05:21aRussia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine - wealth fund head
RE
05:21aOil prices fall after OPEC+ agrees to ease output curbs
RE
05:16aBank of Russia coupon bond offering
PU
05:16aCENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Price movements are driven by diverse factors in June
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aAlibaba's UCWeb lays off India staff, Club Factory halts payments after app ban
RE
05:08aS.African rand slips as weak China data overshadows vaccine hope
RE
05:07aGerman audit office to examine financial oversight and BaFin over Wirecard case - Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
2SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cen..
3TEAM17 GROUP PLC : Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
5RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC : RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group