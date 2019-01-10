China's Sluggish Prices Raise Deflation Fears

BEIJING--Consumer and producer prices decelerated sharply in China last month, compounding the challenge for Beijing in boosting sluggish demand in a deepening economic downturn.

Consumer prices rose in December at their slowest pace in six months, 1.9% from a year earlier by China's benchmark index, while prices charged by producers increased by the lowest rate in two years, at 0.9%, according to official data released Thursday.

With those readings, more economists are sounding the alarm about the rising risk of deflation in the Chinese economy, with slumping prices potentially eating into corporate earnings and hurting companies' ability to repay debts.

The disappointing price data "reinforces market concerns over deflation as domestic demand weakens and economic growth slows," said Lin Shu, an economist with China Merchants Securities.

Weak prices add to the trail of recent bad news, with indicators such as factory orders, retail sales and exports pointing to a slowing economy. Long-buoyant property prices are softening. The stuttering economy has increased pressure on Beijing to resolve the trade fight with Washington, something both sides made progress on this week, in order to remove an uncertainty for investors.

To arrest the slowdown, Beijing is ramping up infrastructure spending, freeing up bank funds for lending and taking other measures to support private companies and consumer spending. At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang announced fresh measures to cut taxes for small firms and urged local governments to accelerate bond issuance to support construction of public projects.

Tommy Xie, an economist at OCBC, said the easing measures "send a strong signal to stabilize short-term growth and should work better." He said he's optimistic about growth, expecting the economy to expand between 6.2% and 6.3% this year, from a projected 6.6% last year. Some economists think the rate of actual growth is half that pace, or lower.

December's readings for the consumer- and producer-price indexes both came in lower than most economists expected. Many pointed to the fall in producer prices as a concern.

The producer-price index rise of 0.9% was a sharp descent from November's 2.7% and was the slowest gain since September 2016, when it inched up 0.1% after staying in deflation territory for more than four years. An official campaign to reduce excess capacity in industrial sectors such as coal and steel helped to boost prices.

The main drag on producer prices last month was the weakening price of energy. Oil and natural gas prices rose 4.5% last month, following a 24.4% surge in November, the statistics bureau said. For all of 2018, the PPI climbed 3.5% after surging 6.3% in 2017.

A sharp slowdown in industrial prices threatens to erode company profits, which have been resilient for most of 2018 despite the economic slowdown. Industrial profits declined in November for the first time in almost three years, latest official data showed.

Corporate earnings will probably continue to fall in the coming months, forcing companies to cut inventory stocks and exerting more downward pressure on growth, said Ting Lu, an economist at Nomura.

Mr. Lin of Merchants Securities said the producer-price index could sink again into to deflationary territory this year. If the index drops by more than 2% year over year, China's central bank may cut benchmark interest rates to stoke demand. If oil prices continue to rebound, however, that may ease some deflationary pressure, he said.

Chinese consumers also felt the impact of cheaper oil prices. Gasoline and diesel prices dropped 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, reversing November's increases of 12.8% and 14.2%, the National Statistics Bureau said. Food prices rose 2.5% from a year earlier, holding steady from November.

For all of 2018, the CPI rose 2.1%, after rising 1.6% in 2017, below a government target to keep inflation under about 3% for 2018.

Liyan Qi and Grace Zhu