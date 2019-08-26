China's Strong Consumer Prices Boosted Industrial Profits in July

BEIJING--Earnings at China's large industrial companies improved modestly last month due to stronger profit gains among consumer-product manufacturers.

China's industrial profits rose 2.6% in July from the same month a year earlier, rebounding from June's 3.1% decline, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said Tuesday.

Despite the improved profits, market demand softened and industrial prices dropped, pointing to increased downward pressure on economic growth, Zhu Hong, an economist with the bureau, said in a statement accompanying the data release.

"There're still uncertainties and more ups and downs," the statement said.

In July, consumer manufacturing profits rose 10% on year, with food makers reporting a 21.5% surge in profit, the bureau said.

Profits of oil refiners and auto makers were still lower in July, but dropped by less than in June, the NBS said.

For the first seven months, industrial profits were still down by 1.7% from a year earlier.

China's consumer inflation climbed to a 17-month high in July, fueled by continued strength in food prices, while the producer-price index fell deeper into deflation as oil and coal prices eased further, official data showed earlier.

