Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Strong July Auto Sales Fuel Hopes for Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:07am EDT

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI--Chinese consumers flocked back to auto dealerships in July, boosting car makers' hopes of returning to growth in the second half of the year and signaling a broader rebound in the world's second-largest economy.

Retail passenger-car sales increased 7.7% in July from a year earlier, to 1.6 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said Tuesday, marking the strongest month of sales growth by percentage in more than two years.

While auto makers' sales to dealerships had bounced back in the second quarter of the year, rising 10.4% year over year, sales to individual customers had remained weak, declining 3.4% in the April-to-June period compared with a year earlier as consumers only slowly began to spend again after the coronavirus brought China to a standstill in the first three months of the year.

The Chinese auto market now looks to be picking up, thanks to a combination of government incentives and bargain prices from dealerships eager to move vehicles off the lot. Those factors have helped bring in consumers even amid lingering fears over fresh outbreaks and the economy's uncertain longer-term prospects.

While aggressive deals are enticing potential buyers, they are also cutting deep into profit margins. "Car dealers are facing increasingly intense pressure to cut prices in the second half in order to meet their yearly targets," the state-backed China Automobile Dealers Association said last week, based on a survey of auto dealerships nationwide.

For now, the bargains are also failing to offset the buildup in inventory. In July, the growth in wholesale sales continued to outstrip that of retail sales, rising 16.4% from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The government-backed body warned Tuesday of excessive inventory levels as dealers restock with vehicles for which there is so far insufficient demand.

If sustained, the pickup in consumer demand could ease some inventory pressure, the CPCA said Tuesday. Second-half sales are now on track to increase roughly 4% from a year earlier, resulting in a full-year sales decline of roughly 10% for 2020.

Sales of electric vehicles, meanwhile, rose 19.3% last month from a year earlier to 98,000 vehicles, CAAM said, marking the first month of yearly growth since mid-2019 for the once red-hot segment. Tesla Inc., however, sold 11,014 China-made Model 3s in the country in July, according to the CPCA, down 26% from its June sales figure.

Beijing last month rolled out a new promotional campaign to encourage sales of more than a dozen selected electric vehicle models produced by Chinese auto makers in smaller towns and cities. The government also vowed to develop a network of charging facilities covering China's rural areas, as a part of a larger economic campaign to equip the country with next-generation infrastructure.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will also ease restrictions and offer other forms of support to ailing electric-vehicle makers hit by the pandemic.

Electric-car maker XPeng Inc., which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., said Friday that it has filed to list its shares in New York, after the debut of rival Li Auto Inc., which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., on the Nasdaq last month.

Raffaele Huang contributed to this article.

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.57% 248.13 Delayed Quote.16.99%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 10968.356828 Delayed Quote.22.24%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.83% 502 End-of-day quote.33.65%
TESLA, INC. -2.35% 1418.57 Delayed Quote.239.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChina outstanding total social financing 273.33 trln yuan at end-july
RE
04:32aChina outstanding total social financing +12.9% y/y at end-july
RE
04:32aHong kong government reports 33 new coronavirus cases
RE
04:31aUK mid-caps hit two-month high on stimulus hopes; IHG jumps
RE
04:19aPound stuck below $1.31 as job losses soar
RE
04:07aChina's Strong July Auto Sales Fuel Hopes for Growth
DJ
04:04aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Commences Egyptian Multi-Year Seismic Survey
PU
04:01aDollar clings to one-week high after weeks of losses
RE
03:48aUK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits
RE
03:38aSouth African rand weakens in cautious trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : reports big jump in brands using its services
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NUTRIEN LTD. : NUTRIEN : cuts 2020 adjusted profit forecast on weak ammonia prices
5WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. : WASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group