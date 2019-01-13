China's Trade Surplus With U.S. Widened to Record High in 2018

BEIJING--China's trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $323.32 billion in 2018, the widest ever as the two nations are in talks to resolve trade disputes, according to official data released on Monday.

In 2017, China's trade surplus with the U.S. was $275.81 billion, according to data from the Chinese government.

Last year, China's exports to the U.S. rose 11.3% in dollar terms from a year earlier, while imports from the U.S. grew just 0.7% over the same period, Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, said at a briefing.

