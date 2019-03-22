Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:29pm EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan stands next to Italian President Sergio Mattarella's daughter Laura at the Quirinal Palace in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy and China want to revive the spirit of the ancient Silk Road by deepening their trade and investment ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a trip to Rome that has raised eyebrows in Washington.

Xi is set to sign a deal on Saturday that will see Italy become the first member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations to join China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure project (BRI), which is inspired by the historic trade routes.

"We want to revitalise the ancient Silk Road in order to better share the fruits of humanity's progress," Xi said following talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Speaking through a translator, Xi said the two countries should enhance cooperation in infrastructure, ports, logistics and maritime transport.

Italy's populist government is eager to boost trade rapidly in an effort to help revitalise the sickly economy, which has slipped into its third recession in a decade.

But just when Rome is looking to upgrade its relations with Beijing, many European allies are growing more sceptical. EU leaders in Brussels on Friday warned that China should be treated as much as a competitor as a partner.

"The period of European naivety is over," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters.

Such caution was not on view in Rome, where Italy offered Xi an extravagant welcome, with a cavalry phalanx escorting his limousine into the courtyard of the presidential palace -- the sort of entry normally reserved for royalty.

Xi will later attend a state dinner in his honour, where Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing for the 170 guests.

SPYING

Italian officials had predicted that up to 30 deals worth some 7 billion euros (6.03 billion pounds) could be signed during Xi's visit, but they cut that forecast to "around a dozen" on Friday, saying not all the negotiations had been wrapped up.

Amongst the Italian companies likely to sign accords were Eni, gas infrastructure firm Snam and shipbuilder Fincantieri, state-backed power engineering firm Ansaldo Energia and steel firm Danieli.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said it had also received the go-ahead to sell debt to investors within China, making Italy the biggest European Union nation to borrow in the Chinese bond market.

Italy's decision to get closer to Beijing has alarmed Washington, where the White House National Security Council urged Rome not to give "legitimacy to China's infrastructure vanity project".

Critics of the BRI say it is designed to bolster China's political and military influence, bringing little reward to other nations, and warn that it could be used to spread technologies capable of spying on Western interests.

In an effort to allay such fears, Rome moved hastily this week to protect its telecoms sector from foreign predators, and the Italian president stressed on Friday that any deals had to be to advantageous to both countries.

"The Silk Road must be a two-way street and not only trade must travel along it, but also talent, ideas and knowledge," Mattarella said, with Xi standing alongside him.

The two men promised to bolster cultural connections, saying they would twin Italian and Chinese UNESCO heritage sites.

Mattarella also stressed the importance of safeguarding human rights but did not go into specific details. The U.S. State Department earlier this month slammed rights violations in China, saying the sort of abuses it had inflicted on its Muslim minorities had not been seen "since the 1930s."

China denied the accusation as groundless and prejudiced.

Italy's rapprochement with Beijing has come as U.S. President Donald Trump wages a trade war with China, accusing the world's second-largest economy of unfair practices.

Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in Rome and called on the Italian government to rethink its position.

"I beseech the people of Italy to look at China's predatory economic model before signing any deals," he told reporters. "The Chinese have a rapacious appetite for global domination."

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, Giselda Vagnoni, Stephen Jewkes and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Philip Pullella, Larry King)

By Crispian Balmer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : launches pilot phase of Adaptation Benefits Mechanism
PU
01:40pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Energy stakeholders call for new financing mechanisms to support off-grid and mini-grid connectivity in Africa
PU
01:40pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Two ICGA Members Awarded AgGrad's 30 Under 30
PU
01:29pChina's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes
RE
01:28pChina's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes
RE
01:26pSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Oil slips further from 2019 highs on demand worries
RE
01:26pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries
DJ
01:19pWall St. tumbles as weak factory data fuels slowdown worries
RE
01:18pBritain extends deadline to surrender EU carbon permits
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : plays down compliance issues after shares drop
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
4Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.