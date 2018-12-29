Log in
China's Xi says hopes to advance Sino-U.S. ties that are coordinated, cooperative, stable

12/29/2018 | 05:53pm CET

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said on a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday that he hopes to push forward a Sino-U.S. relationship that is coordinated, cooperative and stable, Chinese state media reported.

Xi said teams from both countries have been actively working to implement the recently reached consensus between China and the United States, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Xi said he hoped that the teams could meet each other half way and reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial as soon as possible, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Trump said on the call that the talks and consultations with China were achieving positive progress, and that he hoped to reach results that benefit China, the United States, and the world, according to Xinhua.

Both leaders also extended New Year greetings to people from their respective countries, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Alison Williams)

