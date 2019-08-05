China's Yuan Falls Past Key Level of 7 to the Dollar to Record Low -- Update

By Joanne Chiu and Steven Russolillo

China's currency Monday fell past the psychologically important level of 7 yuan to the dollar to a record low, days after President Trump threatened to broaden U.S. tariffs to cover essentially all Chinese imports.

The depreciation is likely to exacerbate the U.S.-China trade dispute. President Trump and many other U.S. officials have long accused China of weakening the yuan to make its exports cheaper and gain an unfair advantage in trade. Beijing has denied doing so.

Even so, China's central bank suggested that the depreciation was in response to Mr. Trump's decision last week to extend punitive tariffs to almost all Chinese goods.

The yuan's weakening was "due to the effects of unilateralist and trade-protectionist measures and the expectations for tariffs against China," the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The yuan slid as much as 1.9% to 7.1087 to the dollar in Hong Kong in early trading Monday, according to data from Refinitiv.

In mainland China, the yuan also weakened beyond the 7 level--which policy makers in recent years have defended at various points--for the first time since 2008. China has allowed the currency to trade offshore, in locations such as Hong Kong, since 2010.

"The line in the sand at 7 is gone," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities, in a message to clients. Letting the yuan depreciate was one way China was retaliating against the latest tariff threat, he said.

The yuan's fall contributed to a rise in U.S. Treasurys prices, which move inversely to yields. The benchmark 10-year bond's yield fell to 1.81%, the lowest since November 2016. Stock markets in Asia fell sharply Monday morning: indexes in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong dropped more than 2% apiece.

Given that China's central bank isn't independent, it would likely need approval from the political leadership to allow the yuan to depreciate below the 7 level. On Monday, the PBOC said the currency remains stable and strong against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, and it would clamp down on short-term speculation in the yuan.

A weaker yuan makes it cheaper for U.S. buyers to purchase Chinese goods, helping offset the impact of higher tariffs. However, China doesn't want to prompt an exodus of capital, which in turn could prompt further currency depreciation, and so economists and analysts say Beijing is unlikely to allow a sharp and potentially destabilizing selloff.

Shuang Ding, chief economist for greater China and north Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, said China was unlikely to tolerate a much larger depreciation, because it wanted to avoid deterring foreign financial investors or hobbling trade talks with the U.S. "The ultimate goal of Beijing would still be assuring foreign investment confidence as it continues to open up its financial market," said Mr. Ding.

Throughout the year-and-a-half trade conflict, Beijing has largely shied away from a sharp weakening of the yuan. Mr. Trump has threatened to take action against Beijing if it did so. In trade talks this past spring, U.S. negotiators sought to include specific penalties should Beijing manipulate the yuan's value to boost exports. Chinese leaders have also wanted to avoid a weaker yuan because doing so would make needed imports more expensive and crimp the purchasing power of the country's consumers.

But as President Trump further ratchets up tariffs, Beijing finds itself with dwindling options. Because China exports far more to the U.S. than it imports, Beijing cannot match Washington tit-for-tat on tariffs, as the Chinese government did in the early rounds of the trade dispute. Business groups in the U.S. have warned about intrusive inspections, bureaucratic delays in licensing and other non-tariff retaliation by China, as well as a weakening of the yuan.

