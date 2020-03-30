Log in
China's Yunnan to invest about $42 billion in transportation this year - Xinhua

03/30/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

China's southwestern Yunnan province plans to invest more than 300 billion yuan ($42.32 billion) this year for various public transportation projects, including railways and airports, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The province's transport authority will also invest in waterways as well as logistics centres and distribution centres, according to the report.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

